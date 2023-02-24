Carrefour Italia: sales with the same network at +4.2%

The relaunch of Carrefour Italia continues, closing 2022 with positive results both in terms of sales and in terms of improving profitability. Sales with the same network (like for like), informs a press release from the company, grew by +4.2%, confirming the positive trend that had already been highlighted in the second half of 2021, for a total turnover of 4 .4 billion euros.

"In 2022 - reads the note - there was a strong improvement in profitability, which confirms and consolidates the positive progress already noted in 2021. In particular, the last quarter of 2022 was the sixth consecutive quarter to record an improvement in margins, despite the significant increase in energy costs and the impact of inflation. The good performance is also confirmed by the significant and constant improvement in customer satisfaction, measured through the Net Promoter Score".

The value of Italian products sold in the brand's stores worldwide increases by 40%, going from 800 million euros in 2021 to around 1.1 billion euros. The categories of Italian products most affected by this growth are those most representative of Made in Italy, in which the company invested during the year by creating dedicated structures and processes, namely: fruit and vegetables, in particular towards France, Belgium, Poland, Romania and Dubai; the wines of the most renowned Italian wine regions; and the iconic Italian products, both fresh and packaged, represented by the Terre d'Italia brand, increasingly sought after by consumers all over the world for its authenticity.

“The excellent results of 2022 testify to the validity of the strategic path undertaken in recent years - underlines Christophe Rabatel , CEO of Carrefour Italia -. Although it has been a challenging year, especially due to the impact of raw material costs and inflation, we have managed to achieve our improvement targets. We can look to the future of Carrefour in Italy with renewed confidence and aim for further growth, leveraging on the strong and extensive roots of our brand throughout the country and on our ability to enhance Made in Italy". For his part, the CFO Luca Mammola adds: “The 2022 results demonstrate a positive consolidation of all financial indicators, including margins and free cash flow. We will work further on optimizing our processes and enhancing our offer, to transform Carrefour Italia into an increasingly agile, modern and competitive company".