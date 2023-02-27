Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Danone grows in the USA
Investment of 65 million dollars for the Florida plant intended for coffee and creamers
Danone will invest up to $65 million over the next two years to expand its Jacksonville, Florida facility. The announcement comes directly from Danone North America, a leading food and beverage company, which will install the new bottle production line in Jacksonville and is expected to create 40 full-time jobs over the next two years.The expansion will help meet consumer demand in the coffee and creamer...
