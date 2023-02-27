It does not receive public funding
Editor in chief:
CLARA MOSCHINI

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram LinkedIn


Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

Danone grows in the USA

Investment of 65 million dollars for the Florida plant intended for coffee and creamers

Danone will invest up to $65 million over the next two years to expand its Jacksonville, Florida facility. The announcement comes directly from Danone North America, a leading food and beverage company, which will install the new bottle production line in Jacksonville and is expected to create 40 full-time jobs over the next two years.The expansion will help meet consumer demand in the coffee and creamer...

lml - 29574

EFA News - European Food Agency
Related
Similar