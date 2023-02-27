Danone grows in the USA

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

Danone will invest up to $65 million over the next two years to expand its Jacksonville, Florida facility. The announcement comes directly from Danone North America, a leading food and beverage company, which will install the new bottle production line in Jacksonville and is expected to create 40 full-time jobs over the next two years.The expansion will help meet consumer demand in the coffee and creamer...