Bottega: 2022 turnover rises to 86 million (+30%)

Market expansion driven by grappa and prosecco. Seven new openings in 2023

Despite the war in Ukraine, energy and glass price increases, and the difficulty in finding qualified seasonal personnel, the Bottega Treviso based winery grew, especially thanks to the success of its prosecco, also at an international level. "Our turnover has exceeded the remarkable figure of 86 million euros, recording a significant growth of +30% compared to 2021. Exports are undoubtedly the driving...

