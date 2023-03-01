Monini triumphs in Los Angeles

The Monocultivars Monini, the prestigious triad (Frantoio, Coratina, Nocellara) of 100% Italian organic oils, expression of Italian olive-growing richness, win five "Oscars" - four of which are gold, including a Best of Show and a Best of Class -, at the Los Angeles International Extra Virgin Olive Oil Competition, one of the five most important international competitions in the world of extra virgin olive oil.

It is only the latest recognition in chronological order of a brand known by the general public as one of the main Italian oil companies, producer of best sellers for large consumption such as Monini Classico (market leader in 2021 with over 12 million liters sold) and Monini Delicato, which has however managed to keep its artisanal nature intact, making the search for the "good" its distinctive trait since its origins.

Thus in 2022, for the second consecutive year, the company from Spoleto was among the winners of the World Best Olive Oil, the international championship of the best extra virgin olive oils in the world, with the Coratina and Frantoio Monocultivars positioned respectively at 2nd and 3rd place in the ranking dedicated to organic extra virgin olive oils and in 9th and 13th place in the general ranking.

Important recognition also for the Frantoio del Poggiolo, Monini's historic "Home", which has once again confirmed itself among the top ten oil mills in the world and among the top two organic ones. The list of international awards is long and also includes bottles – such as GranFruttato and BIOS from the 100% Italian line, La Selezione Italiana – which have been on the shelves of large-scale retailers for years.

"Behind the name Monini - reads a note from the company - there is a wide and varied offer, which is aimed at different types of consumers and different markets (71 countries where the products are distributed), while maintaining a common denominator: rigorous attention to the quality and safety of each bottle, the result not only of avant-garde processes, artisanal methods and dedicated investments, but above all of a team of passionate and competent people who collaborate daily with Zefferino Monini , entrepreneur and oil master, personally involved in the creation of each product of Casa Monini".