Cibus Connecting Italy: 20,000 visitors from 90 countries expected

There is no development without innovation, with attention to the evolution of national and international demand. It is the essential assumption with which Cibus Connecting Italy 2023 returns to the stage in Parma from 29 to 30 March. The International Food Exhibition aims to bring together the needs and experiences of production, industry and distribution around a single table, which works to outline new scenarios for the sector. This is what emerged from the press conference to present the event, held today in Rome.

Cibus Connecting Italy is organically made up of two souls, the first of which immerses the visitor in the most genuine essence of typically Italian food & beverage. The other soul is linked to the role of the fair as a privileged platform for networking and mutual exchange. Under the magnifying glass, the catalog of new products and the Innovation Corner, display of the 100 most interesting product innovations, evaluated and selected by a jury of experts.

A key role within Cibus Connecitng Italy is reserved for the foodservice channel: in fact, the exhibition devotes ample space to the search for quality, the scouting of typical raw materials and educational activities aimed at operators in the sector. The meaning of this operation is to transform the worlds of hôtellerie, restaurants and catering into ideal showcases for promoting Italian excellence beyond national borders.

Four new areas of the 2023 edition: fruit and vegetables (with the absolute debut among the exhibitors of the fair of Italian producers of fresh fruit and vegetables), semi-finished products for ice cream and pastry, "rich in" and plant-based products. 20 thousand visitors are expected at the fair from 90 different foreign countries, including 1,300 top buyers, arriving in Parma thanks to the incoming program developed in collaboration with Agenzia Ice. About a thousand made in Italy food brands represented.

“Cibus Connecting Italy continues to grow and has already reached significant numbers - said Gino Gandolfi, president of Fiere di Parma -, but I feel able to say that we are still at the beginning of a development process and an ever more intense enhancement not only of Cibus, but of the entire Italian agri-food chain, national pride and true excellence of Made in Italy".

"I am convinced", concludes Gandolfi "that the Government, also through the ICE Agency, will be able to support and support us in the valuable mission of contributing to the promotion of Made in Italy in the world".

