Eurochocolate to conquer Ecuador

The training project aimed at small cocoa producers promoted by the Mi Luz company, an artisan company owned by the Munoz family, has recently concluded in Ecuador in the Province of Los Rios, in the rural community of San Carlos in the Cantón Quevedo . Producers and growers of fine and aromatic cocoa and an endangered variety called "stone cocoa" from trees over 70 years old, the Munoz have preferred...