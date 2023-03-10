Ukraine: grain talks in Geneva on March 13

Consultations between the delegation of the Russian Federation and the delegation of the United Nations on the extension of the agreement on the export of Ukrainian grain from Black Sea ports will take place in Geneva on March 13. The current protocol is set to expire on March 17. This was announced by the Russian Foreign Ministry.

At the Geneva summit, "the Russian interdepartmental delegation will attend, there will be as UN representatives Deputy Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths and Secretary-General of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) Rebecca Greenspan, and an agreement will be discussed", Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova pointed out.

Meanwhile, however, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is dampening easy enthusiasm. According to Moscow's diplomatic chief, the clauses that were supposed to favor Russia "have not been implemented at all". Lavrov stressed that "if the agreement is half-implemented, then the question of its extension becomes rather complicated".