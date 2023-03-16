Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Asahi launches Peroni Mediterranea
Nastro Azzuro Stile Capri with 4.2% alcohol arrives in several countries
Asahi has announced the launch of Peroni Nastro Azzuro Stile Capri, a Mediterranean-inspired lager with a limited alcohol content of 4.2 percent. The new lager is brewed with Italian lemon zest and olive leaf extract to offer a refreshing, summery taste, balancing a low degree of bitterness with citrus notes. Peroni Nastro Azzurro Stile Capri will be launched in April at major retailers in Hungary,...
