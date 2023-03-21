Vinitaly and the City: Italy in the glass

From iconic reds to native whites, from trendy rosés to effervescent sparkling wines. There are all the colors of Italian wine in the tasting program of Vinitaly and the City, the off-show dedicated to the public and wine enthusiasts which from March 31st to April 3rd will enliven the historic center of Verona with widespread tastings between Piazza dei Signori (Loggia di Fra Giocondo, Loggia Antica, Torre dei Lamberti), Cortile Mercato Vecchio and Courtyard.

To integrate the tasting proposals in the various lounges, a calendar with more than twenty appointments starting with the masterclasses scheduled in the Council Chamber of the Scaliger Palace, seat of the Province of Verona (Piazza dei Signori - Loggia di Fra Giocondo) which, for the 2023 edition of Vinitaly and the City, opens its doors to wine tastings for the first time. The special wine lessons begin on Friday 31 March with the tasting dedicated to Allegrini's Valpolicella (7.30 pm); continue on Saturday 1 April with the sparkling wine trials (3pm) and the journey through the native Calabrian vines (9pm) of the Calabria Region, as well as with the different styles of Lugana told by the protection consortium of the same name (6pm) . Sunday 2 April is the turn of the tasting of three cocktails accompanied by the various ages of Asiago cheese by the Asiago Cheese Protection Consortium (9.00 pm) and MicroMega Wines with an excursus on limited edition Italian niche productions of the highest quality (6.00 pm ) presented by the wine writer Ian D'Agata - who for the occasion moves from Vinitaly for a pop version of the tasting - with the rerun scheduled for Monday 3 April (9pm). On the last day there is also space for the history of Asolo Prosecco in the tasting organized by the Consorzio Vini Asolo Montello (6 pm).

The enological geography of the Belpaese, for the entire duration of the off-show, is also the protagonist of the Wine Talks conducted by the oenologist and wine writer Sissi Baratella in the Flover lounge in Cortile Mercato Vecchio, an area dedicated to debate and comparison between the public and producers . Eleven moments ranging from Custoza Doc, the white of the Veronese, to the made in Italy wines more suitable for aperitifs with Enoitalia passing through the 250 vintages of Masi, the nuances of the native whites and the dosages, from extra brut to dry, of Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore Docg. Focus also on the passion for red, on the most recent vintages and on the comparison between bubbles and still whites without forgetting the talk on Amarone and Valpolicella Superiore with the Consorzio Tutela Vini Valpolicella as a guest.

An unusual and sporty combination is offered by Hellas in Wine, the three tastings organized by Hellas Verona (Friday 31 March, 6 - 8 pm; Saturday 1 and Sunday 2 April, 4 - 8 pm) which he will bring in the glasses of his store a stone's throw from the Arena a selection of Bolla Vini. Innovation also takes the field at Vinitaly and the City with the presentation of the 'Caporale method: a new way to evaluate bubbles' (April 2 – 9 pm, Piazza dei Signori - Loggia di Fra Giocondo). And from wine to agri-food with the tasting of the best Calabrian oils organized by the Calabria Region (April 2, 3 pm - Council Chamber, Piazza dei Signori - Fra Giocondo's Loggia).

The focal point for the four days of the off-show, the Loggia di Fra Giocondo also hosts the large Enoteca di Vivite – Alleanza delle Cooperative, where it will be possible to taste varieties from all over Italy before indulging in a cocktail in the Mixology area, in the Loggia Antica , with the proposals of Bartenders Group Italia, Nespresso, Molinari, Italian Wine Brands, The Organics by Red Bull, Consortium of Asti Spumante and Moscato d'Asti Docg, Campari and Acqua delle Stelle by Pernigo. Toast at high altitude on the Torre dei Lamberti with the Consorzio Tutela Lugana Doc while the Lounge of Banca Passadore – official partner of the exhibition – will illuminate the architecture of the Court of the Signoria degli Scaligeri. The Consorzio di Tutela Chiaretto Bardolino, the Consorzio Vini Asolo Montello and the Calabria Region take the stage in the Cortile Mercato Vecchio. Finally, Gambero Rosso and the Lazio Region tread the stage of the Courtyard with tastings, tastings of award-winning wines and stories of food and wine curiosities.