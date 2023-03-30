Signor Datterino, a project dedicated to consumers

Signor (Mr) Datterino is an innovative project promoted by Bayer through the Vegetables seed division, which was created with the aim of satisfying the growing demand for quality of consumers in the production chain, through one of the most used products in Italian cuisine: the datterino tomato. The project is aimed directly at the consumer and involves all the players in the supply chain, from the farmer to the retailer, to give value to the entire datterino segment. It is on the occasion of Cibus Connecting Italy 2023, the International Food Exhibition and the most important fair dedicated to the Italian agri-food sector, that Bayer has decided to present the project for the first time.

“Signor Datterino was born to entrust the tomato most loved by consumers to Italian brands and to bring to the tables a product that is a symbol of quality throughout the year, enhancing the work that has been done for generations by our farmers with dedication and care”, explained Mauro Ferrari, Country Commercial Lead Vegetables of Bayer Crop Science to EFA News. "We bring innovation to an extremely traditional environment, giving added value to the product, whose brand is a guarantee of quality, traceability and sustainability for the entire supply chain".

"At the moment - continues Ferrari - we have involved Sicilian producers and others distributed in various regions, so as to be able to guarantee a continuous supply to the large-scale distribution".

Signor Datterino is the new consumer brand that identifies a specific tomato, the datterino - a mini fruit with a particular date shape, bright red and with a unique taste - which communicates quality, transparency of the supply chain and made in Italy to the consumer. Italy is, in fact, among the world's leading tomato producers with its approximately 25,000 hectares and 950,000 tonnes produced (source Faostat, 2018). There are many types of fresh tomatoes grown. The tomato is the king of Italian tables with a penetration index of 96% in the Italian market and with a significant per capita consumption.

From the web survey developed by the research company Totenext on a sample of 1,235 subjects, it turned out that over half of the interviewees declare a continuous consumption of datterino tomatoes throughout the year and not just in the summer months. The datterino is considered a "smart" cherry tomato that is enjoyed both in salads and as a snack/aperitif.

Monica Merusi, Marketing Lead Vegetables of Bayer Crop Science, claims that “the brand represents a promise of transparency and creates a relationship of trust with the consumer. The idea behind Signor Datterino is precisely to create involvement by telling the authentic stories of our farmers, the real protagonists of the project. Thanks to these precious testimonials, the brand is becoming increasingly important in guiding consumer choices also in fruit and vegetables".

Signor Datterino will be present on the shelves of some large-scale retail stores. The biggest challenge will certainly be to align the entire supply chain that operates from seed to table. Bayer, through its Vegetables division under the Seminis and De Ruiter brands, supplies farmers and nurserymen with selected seeds, to bring quality horticultural products to the shelf. With Signor Datterino, Bayer intends to strengthen its commitment to promoting a healthy and tasty diet based on the balanced consumption of fruit and vegetables among consumers.