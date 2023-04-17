Cologne's Ism returns from April 23 to 25: Italy in the spotlight

Ism, the trade show that brings together the international confectionery and snack industry, returns from April 23-25 in Cologne. About 1,200 exhibitors from 72 countries are expected to attend this edition: on display, trends in confectionery consumption, product innovations and lectures by industry experts.

Among the Italian companies participating in the 2023 edition in the Italian collective, we can mention some very interesting names, such as Sperlari, with the Sperlari and Paluani brands, Caffarel (Lindt&Sprüngli), Elah-Dufour, Amaretti Virginia, Balconi, Majani and many others. For the first time, a collective organized by the Region of Sicily, with 24 companies from the Sweet District of Sicily, will participate in Ism.

"Made in Italy will also play a leading role at Ism 2023 -explains Thomas Rosolia, managing director of Koelnmesse Italia-. There will, in fact, be 150 companies from Italy, including 50 in a collective organized directly by Koelnmesse Italia. We have a significant role in organizing the Italian presence: our support, in fact, is not limited to the practical and bureaucratic side of participation, but we also offer support from a business point of view, organizing meetings with the various international buyers".

"For made-in-Italy companies -adds Rosolia-, trade fairs in Germany represent excellent business opportunities, considering that Germany is the first outlet market for the Italian food sector, and that sweets are in third place, among the sector's export products. Therefore, we expect a very successful 2023 edition of Ism, and of great interest for made in Italy".

The key theme of this year's Ism is "Encourage. Enable. Excite!", a claim that, as the official press release points out, "pushes to face the most difficult challenges of the moment: from climate, to raw materials, to energy, from supply chains to logistics, to health and digitization, this is a period fraught with difficulties, but at the same time full of opportunities for the sector. Ism therefore presents itself as an ideal platform for exchanges, to learn about and explore the most current trends, and to look for the most efficient and innovative solutions".

Points of interest include the Expert Stage, a place where leading industry experts debate current issues; Lab5 and Start-up Area, in Hall 5.2, dedicated to companies that are no more than five years old. Also in Hall 5.2, hosts a specialized trade section, named "Finest Creations-hand-crafted": present for the second time, this exhibition area brings together small craft businesses, which cater to bakeries and specialty cake stores.

Then there is the "New Products Showcase," one of Ism's special attractions, a place to discover innovations: among the products on display, in Hall 5.2, consumers will choose the most popular product, which will be awarded the Ism Consumer Award 2023, given for the second time, in cooperation with Food News Germany. The three most innovative products at Ism 2023, selected by an independent jury of experts from industry, trade and science, will also be on display.

During the event, the Ism 2023 award will be presented, which this year is awarded for the ninth time during the gala evening on April 23, 2023. Recipient of the 2023 award is Majlen Fazer, of the Fazer company, one of the largest companies in the Finnish food industry. The company was founded by Karl Fazer in 1891 as a "French-Russian confectionery" in downtown Helsinki: today it employs more than ten thousand people in Finland, Sweden, Russia, Denmark, Norway, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and Japan. Fazer succeeds, in the Ism award, Luigi Zaini S.p.a., the first Italian in history to be awarded the Ism award in 2022. The Milanese company, which has been writing part of Milan's food history for more than 100 years with its chocolate and candies, boasts employment at 200 employees and turnover has reached 72 million Euros.







