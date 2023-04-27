Apricots: European production expected to decline (-7%)

The production forecasts for apricots - Europêch 2023 - were presented in Perpignan as part of Medfel. Like every year, Cso Italy participated by providing estimates for Italy. In 2023, the supply of apricots at European level should be confirmed on average quantities. With around 503,000 tonnes, production for the upcoming season should be -7% compared to 2022; same percentage change if the comparison is made on the quantities collected between 2017 and 2021.

We are therefore in an intermediate situation between the recent two-year period of production deficit 2020-21 and the years of high supply of 2017 and 2019. In Italy, the expected productivity for 2023 will be influenced by the decline in surfaces and by the return of cold and sudden changes in terms which involved various production basins. Production is estimated at around 203,000 tonnes, -26% compared to a good 2022, however equal to +16% on the minimum levels reached in the two-year period 2020/2021, a normal supply, but below full potential.

In Greece, a similar offer to last year is expected, with approximately 76 thousand tons, therefore with volumes that remain below the normal potential by approximately 30%. The production deficit should mainly concern earlier ripening varieties. Also in France the estimates for 2023 do not differ from the offer of 2022 with around 126 thousand tons (+2%). In the various production areas there are no frosts to report but the constant temperature changes from flowering until the last few weeks have not allowed the potential to be reached.

Surfaces are still decreasing. The forecasts for Spain, with around 99 thousand tons, mark a clear increase compared to the deficit in 2022, highlighting a more normal harvest in terms of volumes. No significant frosts were reported this year but a mild winter, with a lack of cold in some regions, then sudden changes in temperature penalized the load.