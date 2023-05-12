Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Mondelez raises prices, supermarkets revolt
War between multinational corporation and Belgian chain Colruyt rejects price hikes
It is open war between multinational food company Mondelez and Belgian supermarket chain Colruyt. According to the supermarket chain's own statement and reported by Reuters, supplies of Mondelez products, such as Milka chocolate and Lu and Oreo cookies, have reportedly been blocked by the food company due to a dispute over price increases. In essence, Mondelez is demanding such price increases from...
EFA News - European Food Agency