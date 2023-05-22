Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Olive Oil. Salov: 2022 turnover at +30% per annum
Confirmed sales volumes for the previous two years, equal to around 120 M litres
The ordinary shareholders' meeting of Salov SpA, an industrial group among the main global players in the oil sector, approved the 2022 consolidated financial statements, which ended positively both in terms of growth and consolidation. The Group, which has its headquarters and plant in Massarosa (Lucca) and which owns the historic brands Filippo Berio and Sagra, closed the 2022 financial year confirming...
