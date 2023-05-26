Efsa on the hunt for the next executive director

The European Commission has launched a call for applications to search for the next executive director to head Efsa, the European Food Safety Authority. The role of the executive director includes serving as the legal representative and public face of the authority and is accountable to Efsa's Management Board: leading and managing the agency and generally responsible for its operations.

The appointment will be for a period of five years and is renewable once for an additional five-year term: suitable candidates are invited to apply by monday, June 26, at 12:00 noon Brussels time.

The executive director will be appointed by the Efsa board based on a shortlist of candidates provided by the European Commission at the end of the selection process.

Efsa's current executive director, Bernhard Url, was appointed in June 2014 and will end his second five-year term on May 31, 2024: his term was extended in June 2019 for another five years. Url joined the agency two years before his appointment as head of the Department of risk assessment and scientific assistance.