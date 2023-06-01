Rimini, Foodwell Expo at the start

At RiminiWellness, the international reference event for fitness, sport and well-being of Ieg - Italian Exhibition Group scheduled at the Rimini fair and on the Riviera from 1-4 June, FoodWell Expo is back, the area that welcomes food companies and brands & beverage with an offer of products and solutions in the wellness segment.

The new edition welcomes the proposals - among others - by Amadori, RioMare, OrtoRomi, Yakult, Rigoni d'Asiago, Eurovo, Damiano, Granarolo, Zespri, Bonduelle, Dole, Farmo, Fage, Hipro Danone, Prugne della California, Acqua Lauretana and the Funny Veg network, for an important business event and update on market news and the secrets of eating lightly and healthily without sacrificing taste. Particular attention to meals on the move and food for the silver generation, for an edition that is enriched with events and show cooking organized by companies and collateral opportunities for discussion with nutrition specialists.

Among the new features is the area dedicated to Davide Campagna – better known as Cotto al Dente – main ambassador on stage of the 2023 edition. Together with his community, Davide will be the protagonist of the event during all four days, involving visitors in training sessions, show cooking, insights on nutrition and mindfullness, together with trainers, chefs, nutritionists and influencers, as well as off-fair activities in the RiminiWellness OFF schedule, organized by IEG in collaboration with the Municipality of Rimini. Furthermore, Saturday 3 June is the turn of Tribù Reunion Day, the day on which every year the Cotto al Dente community meets in real life and which this year will have a unique experience at RiminiWellness.

The trends of healthy eating will also be highlighted, with Daniel Lumera, nutritionist and biologist, who on June 1 will present the book "28 breaths to change your life": on the theme of the innovative links between nutrition and mindfullness in a moment organized in collaboration with FIF - Italian Fitness Federation. On June 3, the doctor and nutritionist Luca Speciani , founder of the GIFT Diet, based on the natural stimulation of the metabolism, will illustrate the benefits of the scientific approach to nutrition for the athlete in the meeting "Food for athletes in and out of competition".

There will also be a scientific focus on the role of nutrition in the field of sports performance also in the conference "The science that extends life in the era of epigenetics" organized on June 2 by Giorgio Terziani, wellness expert and visiting professor in Disciplines of the welfare of the Saint George Training School (Brescia). The world of fitness and gyms meets that of preventive medicine in an appointment that enjoys the scientific direction of Massimo Spattini, a surgeon specialized in nutrition science and sports medicine, and Bartolomeo Allegrini, a surgeon expert in homeopathy, homotoxicology , holistic medicine and anti-aging medicine.

Finally, the Nutrition area will complete the RiminiWellness offer with the offer of reference brands for the production of energy bars and protein supplements and in support of sports performance such as Tsunami, FoodSpring, Zec+Nutrition, 4+Nutrition, +Watt, AsFoods, WHY Nature, and WildFarm.