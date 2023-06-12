EFA News - European Food Agency use cookies to ensure for customer a more safer experience and to address advertisement to the right public. If you click or browse in the website, you consent to our to collect information through cookies. You can
disable the advertisements personalization or you can consult our privacy policy.
Home
News
Video
Subscriptions
Contacts
Menu
Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service
Home ► Dolci Lindt & Sprüngli Farming Program: a beneficiarne oltre 112mila agricoltori del cacao
Nel 2022 il gruppo ha continuato a espandere le sue iniziative di approvvigionamento responsabile
Pubblicato l'ultimo rapporto di sostenibilità.
lml - 32096
Kilchberg, Svizzera, 06/12/2023 09:25
EFA News - European Food Agency
Similar
DessertsBread & Nutella: the journey through Italian taste and tradition continues Ferrero keeps on with the partnership with the University of Gastronomic Sciences of Pollenzo
In 2020, Nutella began a journey to promote tourism in Italy by working side by side with Enit, the National Tourism Agency, and creating two Special Editions with names as evocative as they are significant:...
more
DessertsNew food alliance: "Puratos Rossetto" is born From the jv in the bakery a turnover of over 100 million euros: the goal is to double it by 2030
A joint venture between Puratos Italia Srl of Parma and Rossetto Srl of Mazzè (Turin), which leads to the birth of "Puratos Rossetto", a new legal entity that aims to add, in a strategic way, the experience...
more
DessertsNestlé launches KitKat Cereal Available from April in Britain: contain five vitamins, calcium and iron
Nestlé has launched new KitKat Cereal, bringing the taste of the famous chocolate bar to milk bowls. Just like the traditional KitKat bar, the crunchy cereal squares combine wafers with a milk chocolate...
more