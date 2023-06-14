Putin:"Russia deceived, grain deal will collapse"

Once again, Russia fears its withdrawal from the Ukrainian wheat deal, and this time it is not Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov but the president himself. In a meeting with war correspondents, Vladimir Putin explained that the conditions for the compromise in force since last summer would no longer exist: on the one hand Russian exports would not be allowed (fertilizers above all), on the other Ukraine would be using the corridors seafarers to launch drone strikes against the Russian fleet.

"Russia has been deceived", therefore "we are considering withdrawing from this agreement on wheat - Putin said according to what was reported by RIA Novosti -; many conditions that should have been applied have not been met".

The Russian president also hinted that he will address the issue of the agreement during the meeting with African leaders on June 17 and said he was willing to supply Russian wheat "free" to the poorest countries.

On the war front, Putin has set a first condition for the start of possible negotiations: "to stop supplying Ukraine with arms and equipment". He then claimed that the Ukrainian armed forces would lose more than 160 tanks, against Russia's 54. Furthermore, Ukraine would have lost 25-50% of the vehicles supplied by other countries.

Finally, regarding the indiscretion of the American press on possible US supplies of depleted uranium weapons to Ukraine (which Moscow believes instead come from the United Kingdom), the Russian president recalled that its defense system is equipped with the same type of weapons, however, "there is no need to act preemptively".