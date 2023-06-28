Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service
Brazil: almost 70 billion euros coming for agriculture
Now Lula's goal is to get lower interest rates for producers
In Brazil, the government of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva presented the Plano Safra 2023-2024, a program to support medium and large farms. The allocation, which will be accompanied by another fund reserved for small farmers, amounts to 364.22 billion reais (almost 70 billion euros) and involves a 6.8% increase in resources compared to the previous plan, promulgated by the former president Jair Bolsonaro....
EFA News - European Food Agency