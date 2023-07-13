Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service
Tetra Pak: greenhouse gas emissions reduced by 39%
The company's 24th sustainability report has been published: 84% of electricity comes from renewable sources
Tetra Pak presents the 24th edition of its sustainability report, which confirms the commitment and progress made by the company, one of the leaders in food processing and packaging solutions, in five connected and interdependent areas which it interfaces with a holistic approach: food systems, circularity, climate, nature and social sustainability.During 2022, the company achieved important milestones,...
EFA News - European Food Agency