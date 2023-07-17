EFA News - European Food Agency use cookies to ensure for customer a more safer experience and to address advertisement to the right public. If you click or browse in the website, you consent to our to collect information through cookies. You can disable the advertisements personalization or you can consult our privacy policy.
Fishing: Spain releases aid for the EU-Morocco protocol
Funds financed partly by the government, partly by the European fund
The Spanish Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food has accelerated procedures so that the fishing fleet affected by the finalization of the fisheries protocol between the European Union and Morocco can receive aid as soon as possible. The use by the Ministry of aid authorized in the European Maritime and Fisheries Fund (EMF) allows for an immediate response to this situation and alleviates the...