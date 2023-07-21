Royal Unibrew Group acquires brewery from Birra Castello

The Royal Unibrew Group, a multi-beverage company, announced today the signing of the agreement for the acquisition of the San Giorgio di Nogaro plant in the province of Udine, from Birra Castello. This strategic operation "contributes to the growth of Royal Unibrew in Italy, allows the company to further expand its activities in international markets and to increase the production capacity of the Group", reads a note.

The acquisition of the plant, with an estimated potential production capacity of up to 1 million hectoliters of beer per year, "will significantly enhance Royal Unibrew's production and packaging capacity for cans and glass bottles in Italy - continues the note -. Equipped with two filling lines, this facility will allow the Group to strengthen its presence in Italy, enabling the company to meet the growing demand for its products both locally and internationally". The investment in an additional production plant in Italy comes on top of Royal Unibrew's earlier acquisition of Terme di Crodo in 2018. The Terme di Crodo plant, acquired by Campari Group, produces Royal Unibrew's local soft drinks: Lemonsoda, Oransoda and Lemonsoda Energy Activator.

“We are pleased to announce the acquisition of a production plant from Birra Castello. This milestone is of great importance for the continued growth of our business in Italy, enhancing our ability to meet the growing demand for our beverages through a significant increase in our production capacity,” says Jan Ankersen, SVP South Europe and General Manager Italy. "This strategic expansion allows Royal Unibrew to effectively support its Italian and international business. The company will now be better equipped to respond to market demands, relieving production constraints across the Group. The improved manufacturing set-up offers greater flexibility, quicker response times and improved supply chain management, benefiting customers in all markets," the statement concludes.

“We have found in the Royal Unibrew Group – declares Eliano Verardo , managing director of Birra Castello SpA – a solid buyer, with an integrated development project in harmony with the local community and capable of ensuring continuity in terms of employment. At the basis of this operation there is in fact the guarantee that there will be no repercussions in terms of employment, an essential element for the success of the agreement. Thanks to the sale, it will be possible to increase investments in innovation and development of the Pedavena plant and focus more on the distribution of the group's brands, whose sales show a constant increase".



