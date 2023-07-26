Aldi crosses the finish line of 160 points of sale in 5 years in Italy

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

Aldi, part of the German discount chain Aldi Süd, consolidates its presence in Northern Italy with the inauguration of two new stores in San Stino di Livenza (Ve) and Rimini, ready to welcome customers from July 27th. The group thus consolidates its position in Italy, where it has achieved the record number of 160 openings in 5 years.With a total of 66 points of sale in the two regions, Aldi continues...