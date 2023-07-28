Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Lindt & Sprüngli: revenue growth in the 1H23
Forecasts for the year revised upwards thanks to sales growth
The first half of 2023 was very positive for the Lindt & Sprüngli Group. Compared to the previous year, turnover grew organically by +10.1%, reaching 2.09 billion Swiss francs (excluding Russia). Operating profit (Ebit) increased to 255.0 million francs, while the Ebit margin rose to 12.2%.Net profit was 204.5 million francs. FY23 forecasts have been revised upwards to reflect sales growth of 7-9%...
EFA News - European Food Agency