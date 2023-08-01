Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Diageo: sales up 10.7% in the first half of 2023
However, volumes (-7.4%) and operating margin (-147 basis points) declined
Diageo, one of the world's leading alcoholic beverages producers, ended H1 2023 with sales of £17.1 billion, up 10.7% from a year earlier. This progress is notably attributed to strong organic growth in net sales and favorable foreign exchange rate effects. Organic sales increased by 6.5%, while the price/mix margin contributed 7.3 percentage points thanks to a significant increase in prices and in...
