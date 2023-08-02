Macfrut 2024 is presented in Doha. Appointment on Wednesday 11 October in the capital of Qatar on the occasion of the presentation of the Italy Pavilion at Expo Doha designed by Cesena Fiera. The exhibiting companies participating in the next edition of Macfrut will also be able to take part in the event, in particular fruit exporters interested in the Arabian Peninsula, the international area at the center of focus in the next edition of the event.

The event is open to twelve companies, the first to register, with the possibility of holding meetings with buyers of distribution chains from Qatar and neighboring countries in collaboration with the ICE Agency. Also in the process of internationalization of the fruit and vegetable supply chain, two missions are planned in Central and South America open to interested companies, in particular to pre- and post-harvest technology companies. Both promoted by Macfrut, the first will take place in the Dominican Republic on 30 and 31 October, followed by a stage in Venezuela on 2 and 3 November.

