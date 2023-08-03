Wheat king Bunge raises 2023 estimates after positive half year

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

One of the world's largest agribusiness deals has just been initiated (and is about to close) that could turn the grain sector itself on its head, with Glencore's acquisition of Viterra, Canada's largest grain operator for $8.2 billion. Now Bunge, a U.S.-based agribusiness company incorporated in Bermuda but headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, has raised its earnings forecast for the full year 2023. Bunge...