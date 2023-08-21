Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service
Pernod Ricard lancia un nuovo marchio di bourbon
In joint venture con Rabbit Hole distillery, due nuovi whiskey di Mary Dowling Company
Mary Dowling Whiskey Company, joint venture tra Pernod Ricard e Kaveh Zamanian fondatore della distilleria Rabbit Hole, annuncia il debutto di una nuova gamma di bourbon whiskey. L'assortimento della Mary Dowling Whiskey Company comprende due whisky: il primo è Tequila Barrel, un Kentucky straight bourbon whiskey rifinito in botti di tequila, caratterizzato da sapori di frutta e toni terrosi e affumicati,...
EFA News - European Food Agency