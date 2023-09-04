EFA News - European Food Agency use cookies to ensure for customer a more safer experience and to address advertisement to the right public. If you click or browse in the website, you consent to our to collect information through cookies. You can
Home ► Beverage Spagna: 2,75 mln ettari di oliveti e 45% della produzione mondiale
Il Paese iberico conferma il suo primato. Quasi l'80% dell'olio viene fatto in Andalusia
I dati sono stati comunicati a Cordova, durante la riunione informale dei ministri dell'Agricoltura.
lml - 34013
Madrid, Spagna, 09/04/2023 11:35
EFA News - European Food Agency
