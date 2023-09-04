It does not receive public funding
Spagna: 2,75 mln ettari di oliveti e 45% della produzione mondiale

Il Paese iberico conferma il suo primato. Quasi l'80% dell'olio viene fatto in Andalusia

I dati sono stati comunicati a Cordova, durante la riunione informale dei ministri dell'Agricoltura.

