Aeb Group: SimonPietro Felice is the new CEO

AEB Group, an international company specializing in biotechnology and natural ingredients for the production of wine, beer and other food and beverages, controlled by the private equity fund Seven2 (formerly Apax Partners), announces the appointment of SimonPietro Felice as new CEO and general manager , starting September 1, 2023.

In his new role at the company, Felice brings with him an important wealth of experience and expertise that made him the ideal choice to lead the company into its next phase of growth. The manager has a prominent CV in the wine sector and has 20 years of experience as CEO in three different roles. His leadership has been crucial to the success of wine companies, both private and belonging to private equity funds, confirming his expertise as a highly results-oriented manager.

Before joining AEB and until 31 August 2023, Felice was general manager of Caviro, one of the largest wine cooperatives in Italy, for six years, driving a notable growth phase and increasing its revenues by 40%. Felice holds a degree in Electronic Engineering and Economics from MIT in Boston and an MBA from Bocconi University in Milan. His professional career is dotted with important goals, since his beginnings as a consultant, a role he held for seven years between the United States and Italy, five of which at Bain & Company.

“The appointment of SimonPietro Felice as CEO marks an exciting new chapter for AEB Group and we are delighted to welcome him,” says Bertrand Pivin , Managing Partner of Seven2, which has held ownership of the Group since 2018, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of AEB Group. “His impressive track record in the wine industry and strategic vision make him the ideal leader to lead Aeb Group to even greater success”.