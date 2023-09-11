Valsoia: revenues up (+12.6%) in the first half of 2023

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

In the first half of 2023, Valsoia recorded sales revenues of 55.8 million euros compared to 49.5 million euros in the previous period of 2022. The increase is 6.3 million euros (+12.6%) compared to the same semester of 2022.The growth in the first half is mainly due to sales in Italy (+13.9%) while Abroad recorded a more contained growth (+0.9%). In Italy, both the revenues of the Health Division...