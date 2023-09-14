Great international participation for Anuga Dairy

The Anuga Dairy thematic exhibition, which takes place under the Anuga umbrella, is an international point of reference for the dairy sector. A good level of registrations is already emerging for the next edition of Anuga: around 500 companies will participate in the next edition of Anuga Dairy.

In pavilion 10.1 of the Cologne trade fair complex, among others, Bayernland/DE, Caeseria Cioffi/IT, DMK/DE, Fayrefield/GB, Garmo/DE, Geris Dairy/NL, Goldsteig/DE, Granarolo/IT, Hochwald will be present Foods/DE, Hoogwegt/NL, IN.AL.PI./IT, Milchwerke Schwaben/DE, Milcobel/BE, Nordex/DK, St. Paul/NL and Vandersterre/NL.

The next edition of Anuga Dairy boasts an excellent international profile. A total of 24 country pavilions will take part in the show. In addition to Germany, the most represented countries are above all Greece, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain and France, but there will be other participations from Bulgaria, Denmark, Dubai, Estonia, Great Britain, Lithuania, Austria, Poland, Turkey, Ukraine, the USA and Cyprus.

With reference to the "Sustainable Growth" trend, this year Anuga will pay particular attention to "Dairy Alternatives", the so-called alternatives to milk which compared to previous years will enjoy greater prominence in the context of Anuga's innovations. Over 80 exhibitors will present plant-based and vegan alternatives here.

With reference to classic dairy products, companies focus above all on new flavors such as cheese with green or red pesto or with high protein content, but also on the use of regional ingredients such as herbs, pasture milk and hay milk, or even milk organic from cows raised on the meadows.

According to Innova Market Insights, Ireland (+25%) and Slovenia (+22%) are among the fastest growing markets globally in terms of dairy product launches (June 2017 - June 2022). The USA and Germany lead the ranking with the highest number of dairy product insertions in the period July 2021 - June 2022. In recent years, Switzerland and Austria have instead recorded a decline in new dairy product insertions. Consumers are especially looking for plant-based (+33%), vegan (+23%) and sugar-free (+22%) products.

Anuga will be open to operators every day from 7 to 11 October from 10am to 6pm.