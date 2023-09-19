Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service
Taiwan: expired eggs, Agriculture Minister resigns
The products had been imported to make up for their shortage in the Asian country
Taiwanese Agriculture Minister Chen Chi-chung has announced his resignation, following a series of controversies arising from an egg import program launched by the government to ease shortages of the product earlier this year. Chen 's resignation, announced in a Facebook post, came just days after he admitted that at least 54 million of the 145 million eggs imported by the government from March to...
EFA News - European Food Agency