Anuga: 7800 companies from 118 countries

Böse (Koelnmesse GmbH): "Very special experience, bigger and more international show than ever."

Anuga, the largest and most important exhibition in the world for the food industry, is entering the 2023 edition with strong participation: according to the latest data, over 7,800 companies from 118 countries, distributed across a trade fair area of approximately 300,000 m² of gross surface area which is fully booked. The foreign percentage stands at around 94%. The ten largest collectives come from Belgium, China, Germany, France, Greece, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Spain, Turkey and the USA.

Italy is the most represented country, with almost 900 companies.

Under the guiding theme "Sustainable Growth", the next edition of Anuga also offers, in collaboration with new partners, a rich program of events and conferences that puts the spotlight on current issues in the food industry.

"Anuga 2023 will be bigger and more international than ever, confirming its leadership among the world's food exhibitions. With its 10 specialized exhibitions under one roof, the largest global community in the sector and a completely revised program of events and conferences, this year we will create a very special experience", declares Gerald Böse (photo), president and managing director of Koelnmesse GmbH.

Also in terms of visitors, Anuga will, as always, bring together numerous national and international top decision makers from the world of commerce, industry and the global out-of-home market. Already, numerous registrations have been received from high-level food traders and distributors from around 20 countries. All the main retail chains have already signed up from German-speaking countries, including Aldi, dm, Dohle, Edeka, Kaufland, Lidl, Metro, Netto, Penny and Rewe. From the rest of the world, among others, Auchan from France, Coop and Migros from Switzerland, Costco, Target and Walmart from the USA, Aeon Co from Japan, Carrefour from France, Max Hypermarket from India and Zona Sul from Brazil will participate.

In view of global challenges such as climate change, resource scarcity and global population growth, Anuga 2023 is focusing on the guiding theme "Sustainable Growth". The 2023 edition launches an ambitious program of conferences and events with numerous prestigious speakers, ready to discuss these and other topics. With new partners such as Eit Food, the leading initiative in Europe for food innovations, and the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (Unido), topics such as implementation of the sustainable development goals (SDGs), transparency and traceability will be addressed in the context of conferences and round tables of supply chains and products, climate-friendly production, resource-efficient cultivation of raw materials, food waste and routes towards a circular food system.

Furthermore, other formats relating to New Food will be offered within Anuga Horizon. In addition to the renowned "Anuga Horizon Conference" and the conferences offered in the Anuga Trend Zone, numerous innovative startups will speak in the Anuga-Horizon exhibition area. The interactive "Meet the Experts" format will also bring together food sector experts from the industrial and scientific world to start a discussion and generate networking. Under the title of "Inspire the Future", the Anuga Horizon Conference will bring together experts and innovators in the sector on 9 and 10 October. Attention will focus on technologies such as artificial intelligence, a sustainable food system, the role of global players in the context of the transformation towards a New Food Economy or the use of alternative and vegetable proteins.