Sigep 2024: a sold out announced

Sigep - The World Dolce Expo, organized by the Italian Exhibition Group, is rapidly approaching, the 45th edition of which will be held from 20 to 24 January at the Rimini fair. The event, a point of reference for the world of sweet foodservice, will be a showcase of excellence linked to the artisanal ice cream, pastry, bakery, coffee and chocolate supply chains. There are many innovations in the sector among the pavilions, accompanied by the latest trends in consumption and new formats for venues.

Sigep's supply chains will be represented in the 28 pavilions of the fair with a renewed and functional layout for the visit of buyers and operators, with over 1,200 exhibiting brands that will occupy the 129 thousand square meters of the exhibition area, 90% of which have already been sold. Thanks to the collaboration with the artisan and industrial associations of the sector, the national and global associations of master ice cream and pastry chefs, bakers, baristas and coffee specialists, Sigep 2024 will encourage new business and networking opportunities, providing insights into foreign markets. Everything starting from product innovations in the various sectors, the latest trends from packaging to technologies related to machinery and systems, with particular attention to current issues involving business and personnel management. Ample space for issues of sustainability, product culture and marketing development, up to digital innovation.

Sigep's international projection is intensifying at a rapid pace: this is confirmed by the recent expansion towards Asian markets, which saw the strategic opening to the Chinese market in 2023 with Sigep China, in the city of Shenzhen and the launch of Sigep Asia on Singapore. The renewed and implemented support of the Ice Agency for the promotion abroad and the internationalization of Italian companies will exponentially enhance the already large representation of buyers expected in Rimini in January. Here they will find a packed program dedicated to meeting the top companies in the sector whose presence has always animated Sigep. Internationality also in the foreground in the "Vision Plaza", where the scheduled talks will provide information on the most competitive aspects of the international artisan dessert business, as well as on the most pressing current issues: sustainable development, training, technology.

The international championships are one of the main drivers of the event, a unique opportunity also for young talent to get to know the great masters and learn technical skills, creativity and innovation. In the six dedicated "Arenas" international competitions, workshops and demos will alternate.

The Gelato World Cup returns to the Gelato Arena, the most eagerly awaited international competition in the world which includes ice cream, pastry, chocolate, catering and ice sculpture tests, with the involvement of 12 teams. As part of the competition, the winning team for the title of 2024 Ice Cream World Champion will be decreed. With Sigep Gelato D'Oro, the best Italian ice cream and pastry professionals who will compete in the second edition of the Gelato Europe Cup, in program at Sigep 2025. Among the competitions of the Pastry Arena: the World Junior Pastry Championship, Jpwc, which enhances the talents of young people under 23: 12 teams competing on the theme "Myths and legends"; the Italian Senior and Junior Pastry Championships will be held respectively on the themes "Travelling towards the East" and "A sustainable future".

The very young pastry chefs will compete in the Sigep Giovani training project, in collaboration with "Pasticceria Internazionale", the Sigep exhibiting companies and hotel schools from all over Italy, in order to put into practice the knowledge and skills learned at school.

Attention will once again be paid to young people in the Bakery Arena with Young Ideas, the competition aimed at talents in the art of baking from Italian hotel schools and professional training institutions, who will be able to compete by submitting themselves to the judgment of expert bakers.