Sigep World 2026: An Edition of Special Projects

At Sigep World (Rimini Fair, January 16–20), foodservice showcases itself through special projects, thematic platforms that connect products, supply chains, and business models. Luxury Hotel Food Experience, Sustainability District, Innovation Bar, Gelato Meets Chains, and Pizza (R)evolution are the paths through which the Italian Exhibition Group (IEG) event captures the transformations underway: from the role of food in premium hotels to the new balances of the bar, from sustainable supply chains to the strategies of international chains.

In the world of high-end hotels, catering has become a crucial competitive lever. With Luxury Hotel Food Experience, Sigep World 2026 brings to the trade fair concrete cases and opportunities for discussion that explain how breakfast, catering, and events contribute to defining the identity and positioning of premium establishments, whether individual or part of chains. Among the key events, "Designer Breakfasts in Luxury Hospitality: the Portrait Milano Case" (Pastry Arena – Hall B5) analyzes one of the most significant trends in the sector through the case history of the Portrait Milano hotel, winner of Best Breakfast at the Best Luxury Hotel Awards 2024. Pastry Arena transforms into an experiential buffet inspired by the hotel breakfast, curated by Cesare Murzilli , Executive Pastry Chef of Portrait Milano. This format is reserved for buyers, companies, influencers, and industry media, enriched by discussions on dining room service in luxury restaurants, buffet setup as part of the experience, and the role of water in pastry preparation.

Starting from the case history of Portrait Milano, which demonstrates how food can become an element of identity and a positioning lever in high-end hotels, the theme is explored in depth at Vision Plaza with “Luxury Hotel Food Experience – The restaurant offer as a new competitive lever in positioning strategies” (January 17, 3 pm), which broadens the reflection on the role of food and wine offerings, from breakfast to events, in the communication and value creation strategies of international hotels.

This event will be accompanied by three other thematic in-depth sessions, again in Vision Plaza:

- Food & Beverage as a Positioning Lever for the Hotel Industry (Saturday, January 17, 12:00 PM): A focus on how food and beverage options influence brand identity, pricing, and hotel perception, becoming a crucial tool for differentiation on the global market.

- From Cost Center to Revenue Engine (Sunday, January 18, 12:00 PM): Case histories and success stories illustrate how the restaurant industry can generate up to 30–40% of overall revenue, with peaks of 50%, thanks to integrated management of service, storytelling, and organization.

- Pastries, Bakeries, and Breakfast: New Strategic Assets for Luxury (Monday, January 19, 12:00 p.m.): From breakfast to brunch, pastries and bakery products are emerging as essential services for high-end establishments, levers for positioning, and new sources of revenue, even through opening to non-guests.

The conference "The Hotel: The New Potential Market for the Food World" (January 18, 3:30 PM), organized by Poli.design – Politecnico di Milano, completes the picture. It presents the results of the Observatory on Breakfast and Hotel Catering, offering a structured analysis of a rapidly growing channel, yet its operational and business dynamics are still little known.

Sustainability is at the heart of supply chain strategies. The Sustainability District at Sigep World 2026 confirms its role as the area dedicated to international dialogue, with in-depth analysis of the cocoa and coffee supply chains, as well as offering new technological solutions and case histories in the food sector, connecting producers, cooperatives, institutions, and companies along the entire value chain. The project actively involves ICE – Italian Trade Agency, IILA – Italian-Latin American Institute, the European Coffee Federation, and IICT – International Institute of Chocolate and Cacao Tasting, Anima Confindustria, and universities such as BBS Bologna Business School and H-Farm, bringing the voices of the countries of origin and production regions to the fair, along with innovations, new technological opportunities related to energy sustainability, and new frontiers in food.

Twenty-one cooperatives from six African countries (Uganda, Rwanda, Ethiopia, Ivory Coast, Tanzania, and Kenya) and Latin American countries such as Costa Rica, Guatemala, and the Dominican Republic will be present, with the aim of promoting more equitable, transparent, and market-oriented cooperation models.

The district hosts Chocolate Origins and the Bean to Bar exhibition, curated by maestro Guido Castagna , which tells the story of the transformation of cocoa from bean to bar, together with the Choco Village, dedicated to the craftsmanship of chocolate.

1/Continued