Sigep World /2. Sweets and ice cream... but not only

For the 2026 edition of Sigep World (see EFA News ), tea culture will also be given prominence as a new frontier in the premium segment. The program is enriched by a packed schedule of talks. Among the key events, the panel "Sustainability: a balancing act," curated by the European Coffee Federation, addresses the delicate balance between economic, social, and environmental sustainability in the coffee sector, with a look at the regulatory and market challenges of a global supply chain that represents approximately 35% of global coffee trade.

Iila will also be presenting a series of talks on Latin American coffee and cocoa-producing countries at the Sustainability District, strengthening the connection between origin, quality, and international business opportunities. The program will also feature contributions from Comunicaffè, including the talk "Will Fully Automatic Machines Replace Baristas?", which addresses one of the industry's most debated topics: the evolution of intelligent machines, their use in international markets, and the growing role of automation in high-traffic environments, without losing sight of the human and professional value of the barista. The program will be rounded out by initiatives from Gambero Rosso, with Guida del Camaleonte promoting a tour of Italy's coffee shops and roasteries, as well as the US-based association Women in Restaurant.

The future of the bar hinges on the relationship between technology and expertise. Innovation Bar is the concept area at Sigep World that compares espresso machines, fully automatic machines, artificial intelligence, and new plant-based solutions, illustrating how the professional beverage industry is changing due to automation, staff shortages, and new consumer expectations. The Innovation Bar project integrates with the Micro Roaster Village, a space dedicated to Italian and international micro-roasters, where coffee becomes a sensory experience, a story of origin, and business opportunities through specialty coffees, new extractions, and direct relationships with producers.

At Sigep World 2026, gelato is evolving from an icon of Made in Italy to a strategic lever for the international foodservice industry, capable of generating margins, differentiation, and growth across diverse markets and formats. With Gelato Meets Chains, the event is developing a project dedicated to international restaurant, hotel, coffee shop, and bakery chains, designed to foster the integration of artisanal, soft, and frozen gelato into global menus through targeted content, matchmaking, and networking between companies and decision makers. Reinforcing this vision is the international campaign "What is Gelato?", which showcases the identity and value of Italian gelato to a global audience of professionals and investors, culminating at Sigep World. This context also includes the "Gelato Means Business" Guide, produced by Sigep World by Italian Exhibition Group in collaboration with Acomag, which offers data, models, and case studies to demonstrate how gelato can guarantee high margins, deseasonalization of consumption, and a rapid return on investment, adapting to every foodservice format.

After its debut in 2025, Pizza enters a new phase with Pizza (R)evolution, a project capable of presenting not just an iconic product, but a true industrial and business platform. The fair will showcase an integrated vision that connects ingredients and flours, production technologies, ovens and equipment, ready-to-use solutions, and service formats designed for independent pizzerias, established groups, and international chains.

Alongside the exhibition area, the debate will unfold through a structured program of talks and masterclasses, created with the support of Alma – International School of Italian Cuisine, a leading provider of high-quality training, leading industry associations such as Avpn – Associazione Verace Pizza Napoletana and Nip – Nazionale Italiana Pizzaioli, and specialized media including 50 Top Pizza, Italian Gourmet, and Food Ristorazione Italiana Magazine.

