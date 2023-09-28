Végé-Metro Italia Group: the collaboration ends

VéGé Group and Metro Italia announce the conclusion of the collaboration that began in 2020. The first modern distribution group born in Italy and the international specialist company in wholesale trade in the HoReCa sector confirm that the mandate contract will end at the end of 2023 and not will preclude future collaborations that are effective for both parties.

“VéGé Group, since its inception, has strongly wanted to be a multi-brand and multi-format reality. It is a formidable characteristic, which allows us to attract national entities of all types. With our partner Metro we followed a journey together for four years with high mutual added value. The international needs of the Metro Group, together with its focus on the HoReCa customer, now make us choose different paths", declared Giovanni Arena, president of the VéGé Group. "We have worked very well with Metro Italia and it is not certain that in the future, on specific projects, there cannot yet be any convergence.

“Metro Italia is accelerating its evolution towards a specific offer aimed at the HoReCa customer and has therefore decided to focus even more on the development of its wholesale business with an autonomous negotiation strategy. I thank the VéGé Group for the fruitful collaboration of these years, which has helped the company overcome periods characterized by extraordinary events which are still having side effects on the cost of energy, on the sourcing of products and on raw materials", he declared Arnoud J. van Wingerde, CEO of Metro Italia.