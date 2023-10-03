Anuga: Rosolia(Koelnmesse): "Italian record number of exhibitors"

The 2023 edition of Anuga returns to Cologne from 7 to 11 October. With over 7,800 exhibitors from 118 countries, and a 94% share of exhibitors from abroad, Anuga once again confirms itself as the world's main event for the Food & Beverage sector. The high number of exhibitors, who will occupy all 300 thousand square meters of available surface area, suggests a highly successful 2023 edition, with a return to pre-pandemic levels. For the next edition, the countries with the highest number of exhibitors are Italy, Germany, France, Greece, Belgium, the Netherlands, Poland, Spain, China, Turkey and the United States. Italy will participate with over 1,000 exhibitors, therefore it will be the foreign country with the largest number of exhibitors.

The 2023 edition of Anuga therefore opens with great optimism, and even more so for Italian companies. “There are over 1,000 Made in Italy companies participating in Anuga 2023,” explains Thomas Rosolia , CEO of Koelnmesse Italia. “This broad participation is the result of an important collaboration, which involves, in addition to ICE, the Regions and various Consortia and Business Networks. Among the over 100 foreign countries that exhibit at Anuga, Italy is the country with the largest number of exhibitors, therefore a very significant representation, not only from a quantitative point of view, but naturally also from a qualitative point of view, as the food Italian among the most appreciated in the world. In fact, the variety of foods produced in Italy, from meat to dairy products to organic food, allows Italy to be present in all ten Anuga Shows. Thanks to the support of Koelnmesse Italia, Italian companies find in Anuga a privileged platform for commercial exchanges with the whole world, as well as multiple possibilities for updating on highly relevant topics".

With the new Anuga app, networking is also much easier. Simply register on the app, as an exhibitor or visitor, add your area of interest, and the app searches for the most relevant interlocutors for you, starting three months before the start of the fair: a great advantage for planning meetings and a business tool that connects exhibitors and visitors before the start of the fair. And searching for stands and pavilions is also simpler and faster: you search for the stand on the app, and save it in your personal agenda, all within the app. Furthermore, with the app's QR code, it is much simpler and more immediate to exchange your data with the people you come into contact with. No more lost or forgotten business cards: all your contacts are in your smartphone.

The underlying theme of Anuga 2023 is "Sustainable Growth", a topic that is more relevant today than ever, in the face of global challenges such as climate change, scarcity of resources and demographic growth. The theme highlights various issues, for example analyzing how economic growth and sustainability can be reconciled in the food industry, or what possible solutions the industry can adopt regarding environmental and climate aspects. The themes will be addressed both in the ten salons that make up Anuga, and in conferences, seminars and debates.

The future of the industrial supply chain is of vital importance: for this reason, Anuga offers a rich program of seminars and debates, with internationally renowned experts. The topics addressed will range from the sustainable development goals (SDGs), to the transparency and traceability of supply chains and products, to more climate-friendly production, up to the cultivation of raw materials with low resource consumption. Furthermore, together with new partners such as Eit Food, the leading initiative in Europe for food innovations and Unido, the United Nations Industrial Development Organization, we will talk about how to avoid food waste and what are the ways to a circular food system.