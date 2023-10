Genova, una Gallery per la Blue economy

Fairs Anuga: from the "Trend zone" to the opportunities of the halal market

Cutting-edge panel and debate at the prestigious Cologne fair which opens its doors on Saturday

In the heart of a fully-fledged exhibition centre, with a gross exhibition area of around 300,000 m², there is a lot to discover and experience at Anuga 2023 from 7 to 11 October. One of the many attractions... more