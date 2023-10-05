Anuga: from the "Trend zone" to the opportunities of the halal market

In the heart of a fully-fledged exhibition centre, with a gross exhibition area of around 300,000 m², there is a lot to discover and experience at Anuga 2023 from 7 to 11 October. One of the many attractions is the "Anuga Trend Zone", which is located on the North Boulevard in front of Hall 8. The area is a fascinating showcase for the latest developments in the food and drink sector.

Among others, knowledge partners from Anuga, Innova Market Insights BV and Euromonitor International Limited, and other speakers will present informative and topical research results.

A particular focus is placed on the key theme of Anuga 2023: sustainable growth. This conference not only addresses environmental aspects and solutions in the food industry, but also takes a look at the economic and humanitarian impact that sustainability in the food industry brings. Here, market trends, innovations and consumer values will be examined in detail in the context of sustainability.

As consumers look for convenient yet nutritional options, a further conference will address topics such as optimizing the production and pricing of everyday staples, the potential to reduce costs by reducing waste and the important role that technology will play in the future provision of accessible and affordable food products.

In parallel, the focus of the Anuga Horizon conference is on pioneering technologies such as artificial intelligence and innovative protein sources. In addition to this, conferences from Anuga's partners, Unido and Eit Food, will contribute to an exciting combination of knowledge and innovations. Anuga 2023 therefore promises not only to offer a wealth of products and ideas, but also to be an inspiring platform for exchange and further development of the food industry.

In Passage 4/5 of the fair, directly next to the Start-up area, the modern stage format "Organic on Stage" will be held for the first time. This format promises visitors a unique experience with a wide choice of activities, such as exciting panel discussions, informative talks, inspiring examples of best practice, award ceremonies and engaging start-up presentations. The main focus is on food start-ups and innovative developments in the organic sector to present the latest trends and advancements in this section. In the heart of Anuga Organic, the organic supermarket 2023 will present the variety of the entire organic offer with a new and modern organic supermarket concept.

A further highlight of Anuga 2023 is the "Anuga Halal Global Conference", which specifically addresses the growing halal sales market. Halal certified foods, which comply with Islamic food laws, have been gaining increasing importance in the food industry for years, including in Europe.

The event which will take place in Anuga for the first time aims to bring together key players, experts and people representing the interests of the Halal industry to explore and shape the future of this dynamic market. Participants can expect a broad range of topics, including halal certification and standards, new possibilities in the halal sector and the key role of standardization and harmonization of halal certification processes.