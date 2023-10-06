Modena Balsamic Vinegar: Germany second market for exports (14%)

In Cologne, Germany, one of the most significant events in the Food & Beverage sector will take place from 7 to 11 October, the Anuga 2023 fair and the Consortium for the Protection of Balsamic Vinegar of Modena (Hall 11, Stand 052) will be among the protagonists of the Made in Italy agri-food. Anuga represents an important meeting moment useful for making known the characteristics and versatility of Balsamic Vinegar of Modena PGI, first among the Italian PDO and PGI excellences with an export share equal to 92% of production, of which 14% reaches Germany is the second market after the United States, demonstrating an important vocation for internationalization thanks to its versatility.

The Consortium for the Protection of Balsamic Vinegar of Modena will be present with its own stand (Hall 11.2, stand 052), to support promotion and protection actions in one of the most important markets in the world; in addition to the tasting of the Balsamic Vinegar of Modena PGI, the Consortium Profile project will be illustrated, a unique, clear and immediate information system created with the aim of providing the consumer with an effective tool for identifying the main organoleptic characteristics of the product identified by a logo which through graphic and descriptive elements are able to provide a simple and immediate sensorial profile.