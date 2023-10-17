Nespresso launches "Pumpkin Spice Cake"

Autumn is back, a unique combination of colours, flavours, scents and traditions, including Halloween. During the spookiest night of the year, adults and children alike have fun decorating pumpkins and dressing up as scary characters, as well as indulging in sweet delicacies. And it is precisely on this occasion that Pumpkin Spice Cake returns for the Vertuo Line, the limited edition Nespresso blend dedicated to this magical season and Halloween. But not only that: this year it is also available for the Original Line, for all customers wishing to taste this naturally flavored coffee.

Pumpkin Spice Cake for the Original Line is a 100% Arabica from Brazil and Colombia, characterized by sweet aromatic and spicy notes of cinnamon and cloves, combined with sweet notes of pumpkin that evoke the soft cake whose name it bears and the whose first recipes date back more than 200 years ago. A coffee made unique also thanks to the separate roasting process: the coffee beans from Brazil are lightly toasted to preserve all their cereal and malt notes, while most of the Colombian coffee beans are subjected to a short roasting, to release all their most delicate aromas. Furthermore, a fine grind adds a touch of intensity to this pleasantly harmonious coffee.

For the Vertuo Line, it is a 100% Arabica from Brazil, Ethiopia and Central America, capable of surprising thanks to its wide range of spicy notes such as cloves, cinnamon and cardamom, combined with the flavor of sweet pumpkin, the undisputed protagonist of this season. Also for the Vertuo Line, a separate roasting process is used: the coffee beans from Brazil are roasted clearly and quickly, to develop the sweetness that characterizes them, while the roasting of the second part of the beans gives the coffee a velvety. Pumpkin Spice Cake is the ideal coffee to amaze your guests during a themed party, or to indulge in a pampering during a break of pure relaxation. Nespresso recommends coffee enthusiasts to taste it in purity, as an Espresso (40ml) or, alternatively, as a Lungo (110 ml) for the Original Line, and as a Mug (230ml) for the Vertuo Line. Pumpkin Spice Cake will also delight coffee lovers accompanied by the addition of cow's or vegetable milk, which will make the coffee more delicate, with strong biscuit notes.

But not only. For all those who want to taste it in an even tastier version and have fun trying their hand at preparing tasty recipes, Nespresso recommends two recipes. For Original Line, there is the Autumn Delight Recipe: brew 110 ml of coffee in a Mug and add 100 ml of hot milk (partially skimmed or whole, animal or vegetable), a generous portion of whipped cream, a teaspoon of syrup maple leaves, a sprinkling of cinnamon and some crumbled Speculoos Lotus biscuits. With the addition of milk, Pumpkin Spice Cake will become sweeter, with notes of gingerbread, caramel and sweet biscuits. For Vertuo Line, there is the Autumn Flavors recipe: pour 60 ml of milk (partially skimmed or whole, animal or vegetable) into a Mug and dispense 230ml of coffee. Top with a handful of chopped walnuts and, for an extra touch of sweetness, add 10ml of maple syrup. The milk will make the coffee more delicate and sweet, with buttery and biscuity notes.

The product is available for purchase in Nespresso Boutiques, e-commerce site, App and through Customer Service starting from 2 October 2023 and while stocks last. The price of Pumpkin Spice Cake for the Vertuo Line is €0.70 per capsule, for the Original Line it is €0.55 per capsule.