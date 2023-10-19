Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Absolut & Sprite, debut in 2024 for the ready to drink
Agreement between Coca Cola and Pernod Ricard for the new blended drink
Coca Cola and Pernod Ricard announced a collaboration for the debut of Absolut Vodka & Sprite as a ready-to-drink pre-mixed cocktail in 2024. The new product will be called Absolut & Sprite and will be made with Absolut, international premium vodka, and Sprite, the lemonade and lime carbonated drink considered the most popular in the world. The pre-mixed cocktail, according to an official statement,...
