Biolab, vegan cold cuts from Gorizia arrive in Austria

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

It already seemed a crazy step to have transformed a butcher shop into a laboratory to produce vegan gastronomy. And instead, Massimo Santinelli from Gorizia has done even more with his Biolab: he has managed to place his products such as carpaccio and "ready to eat" vegetable sliced meats in the middle of the world: from Australia to South America, from Israel (being certified kosher) to the nearest...