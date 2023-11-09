Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service
Certified Origins acquires Seggiano Foods and enters the UK market
The investment consolidates the global presence of the Italian-European olive oil hub
Certified Origins Italia announces the acquisition of Seggiano Foods, an English company specialized in the distribution of excellent Italian foods. With the acquisition of Seggiano Foods, the financial terms of which were not disclosed, Certified Origins is significantly positioning itself in the UK market with the aim of creating new business opportunities and synergies in Europe. Founded in 1995...
lml - 35766
EFA News - European Food Agency
EFA News - European Food Agency