KitKat launches a limited edition caramel

This year KitKat, always the protagonist of moments of break, strengthens its presence in the world of e-sports and becomes the spokesperson for all Italian gamers by presiding over two of the major events that take place in the month of November - the Lucca Comics and the Milan Games Week - and launching the Limited Edition KitKat Golden Champ presented for the first time for the occasion. In recent years, in fact, KitKat has decided to take part in this world, accompanying it in an ironic and fun way, starting from its participation in the League Of Legends championship, of which it is a global sponsor. And, precisely for League of Legends this year the "KitKat Game Breakers: An Aram Challenge" tournament was announced in Italy, registration for which started in October with the final at Milan Games Week.

By doing so, KitKat once again affirms the importance of its presence in the world of gaming, a dimension in which it is possible to find authentic moments of escape and sociality in which it represents the moment of break consistently with the values that distinguish it. "E-Sports and Gaming allow us to connect to our target and “even the biggest Champ needs a Break” is the tag we have chosen not only in Italy but also at the European level to express this connection – declares Annalaura Giacchetta , Marketing Nestlè Italiana Manager - We are among the pioneers to have believed in this worldwide phenomenon; in fact, for years we have been in the business with prestigious sector partnerships, but this is the year that sees us present with complete experience, which allows us to live and make KitKat live on multiple experiential levels, virtual and real".

To celebrate this important union, KitKat launches a Limited Edition that best represents the break for Italian gamers: it is KitKat Golden Champ, a limited caramel edition, in line with current trends. The new Limited Edition of KitKat comes with an innovative pattern and a flaming caramel-colored print that makes it more unique than ever. KitKat Golden Champ will be available until December 2023 in the out-of-home channel.

But it will also be present at Milan Games Week where the highly anticipated "KitKat Game Breakers: An Aram Challenge" tournament will take place. The competition will see numerous gamers - including Fragola, Deidara, Counter, Paolo Cannone and Allerendys of the KitKat Team - the KitKat Brakers - clash to win the coveted "The Aram Cup" trophy, awarded during the final on November 24th. At Milan Games Week KitKat will be the protagonist with its impressive "House of Break", divided into 4 distinct areas with dedicated activities. The "Metaverse Experience" area will allow you to live an extraordinary experience in the metaverse thanks to the use of innovative viewers, suitable for experiencing an alternative world entirely inspired by KitKat. In the “Music Ball Contest” area you can challenge yourself to find the limited edition KitKat Golden Champ and win exclusive KitKat gadgets; the third area is the "Cosplayer Break", the space where the brand's make-up artists will be ready to transform visitors into their favorite characters. Obviously there is no shortage of the "Break Moment" area: in fact, even the greatest players need a break between one match and another. In this area, therefore, you can taste the Limited Edition Golden Champ and the classic variants, drink a coffee and rest after frenetic activities, surrounded by numerous cosplayers of the beloved video game characters.

“As KitKat we are thrilled to continue our journey in the world of gaming by taking part in two extraordinary events such as Lucca Comics and Milan Games Week – states Lucrezia Fiori , Senior Brand Manager of KitKat -. The participants in the two events, in fact, share the irony, dynamism and passion for the culture of fun and entertainment with the snack. With these two activations, we want to get ever closer to video game enthusiasts, becoming a spokesperson for this world and consolidating our presence in the breaks of all gamers". The Limited Edition KitKat Golden Champ with caramel flavor is available in the single 41.5 g format at the price of €1.80 in the out-of-home channel.