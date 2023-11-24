Olitalia: 91 million liters of oil and 269 million euros turnover in 2022

Olitalia, an Italian company specialized in the packaging and distribution of extra virgin, olive, seed and frying oils, which have been marketed for more than 40 years in over 120 countries around the world, today published its first Sustainability Report for 2022 The brand distributes its products all over the world, reaching a foreign share worth 40% of the company's turnover.

These are the main points of the budget:

Governance - Olitalia is a 100% Italian share capital company, owned by the Giuseppe Cremonini family. In 2022, Olitalia generated a turnover of 269 million euros and packaged more than 91 million liters of oil (extra virgin, olive, seed and frying oils). Olitalia is present in over 120 countries around the world (exports are worth 40% of the company's turnover). Olitalia pays great attention to the research and development of innovative products also thanks to the numerous collaborations with Italian and international chef associations, with which it creates and tests products for restaurant kitchens and home kitchens.

Social - Olitalia has 127 employees, of which 88% are employed on a permanent basis and 26% have been with the company for over 20 years. Olitalia has a Code of Ethics containing guidelines and principles underlying the operations of the company and its employees. In 2022, in addition to the mandatory training and that reserved for apprentices, 1,243.5 hours of training were provided, for an average of approximately ten hours per employee. Olitalia promotes a work-life balance policy and access to work flexibility systems to support employees, especially in key moments of their lives. In 2022, for example, there were 3,808 hours of parental leave and return rates of 100%.

Environment - Since 2018, Olitalia's purchase of electricity comes from renewable sources (guaranteed by a "Guarantee of Origin" certificate) and from two photovoltaic systems, which provide a total power of 377.85 kW: every kW produced with a photovoltaic source it avoids burning 0.25 kg of oil, saving the emission of 0.3-0.7 kg of CO2 into the atmosphere. Starting from November 2018, the process of replacing the lamps in the production plant with an LED system began, which subsequently also affected the warehouses and offices.

Starting from 2011, thanks to an improvement in the operational management of the lines for the production of PET bottles (all formats), the quantities of preform waste were reduced by more than half and in 2013 the transition to a new bottle was made in “Evolution” glass. This step has provided an advantage in terms of saving raw materials and optimizing logistics; in fact, depending on the format, there is an increase of up to 17% more bottles in each pallet. Olitalia was the first oil company to join Coripet, a Voluntary Consortium recognized by the Ministry of the Environment, whose mission consists in directly managing the end of life of PET bottles placed on the market.

In 2018 the “Plastic No More” project was launched to further reduce the company's environmental impact. From 2022 all the one-litre bottles of the seed oil and frying products line, under the Olitalia brand, are produced with 100% recycled food-grade plastic (R-Pet) from the Italian controlled Coripet supply chain - with a benefit of approximately 5. 5 million 33g bottles on an annual basis - and Frienn Bag-In-Box eco-pack with an 85% plastic reduction, equal to 45 thousand kg per year. To improve the management of its waste, Olitalia has launched some projects, including: the used oil project in collaboration with Conoe through training dedicated to the food service sector.