"Treno pendolare": Sanpellegrino vince premio "Il Logistico dell'Anno"

PepsiCo Q3 Earnings and Revenues Above Best Expectations. The multinational reported earnings per share of $2.25, which adjusts the expected $2.15, and revenues of $23.45 billion versus the expected $23.39... more