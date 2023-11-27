Culligan is drinking Primo Water

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

Primo Water, a supplier of sustainable drinking water solutions in North America and Europe, has signed an agreement with Culligan International that will acquire a significant part of its international activities. The transaction is worth 575 million dollars: in this way, Primo Water, will be able to focus more on its water business in North America. The operation excludes the companies Aimia Foods,...